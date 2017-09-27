Police Arrest Fake Sergeant In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested a fake police sergeant who specialised in defrauding the people of the state.

The suspect, Mr Benjamin Tanko an indigene of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State was arrested on recently for allegedly wearing a police camouflage around oil mill market committing felony.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Mohammed Ahmed disclosed this during a press briefing Port Harcourt recently.

Ahmed disclosed that the suspect who was arrested by the operatives of the CP montoring unit led by Superintendent of Police, SP Grace Wonwu, claimed to be an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Port Harcourt Area Command.

The State Commissioner of Police further disclosed that the investigation on the matter was on- going and added that police I.D cards bearing different force numbers were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Robbery team of Okehi Division has arrested two suspected kidnappers.

The two suspects arrested by the police were Emeka Nwala, 25, and Otamasiri Onyesu, 19 year,

The suspects were arrested for alleged kidnap the paramount ruler of Umuehea Community in Etche local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki M. Ahmed who disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the suspects were arrested through the help of a civil society group in the area and added that they would be charge to court after investigation on the matter were concluded.

Iniobong Umoh