Nigeria Needs Skilled Manpower To Develop Infrastructure – CMD Boss

The Director-General, Centre for Management Development (CMD), Dr Kabir Usman says Nigeria needs very skilled manpower to develop the country’s infrastructure.

Usman said in a statement by CMD consultant, Abdulkadir Ahmed on yesterday in Abuja, that there was a huge gap in the areas of power, agriculture, construction and the like in the country that needed to be filled.

The director general said the mandate of the centre was to ensure standard training programmes that would boost capacity, proffer solutions to manpower shortage and thus develop infrastructure in the country.

He said the centre would organise regular events for the public and private sectors to discuss areas of common interest, trends and current capacity building programmes.

“This is with a view to do need assessment survey and proffer solutions in areas where we have shortage of skilled manpower.

“The CMD acts as a secretariat and we provide all the relevant background information to make/formulate policies, review policies and design policies for the country in areas of management education.

“We provide consultancy services so we can show the way in terms of high quality and the standard of what is expected by consultants to actually practise across the country.