NASS Moves To Tackle Revenue Leakages

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Abuse of Pioneer Status Incentive for Companies in Nigeria has initiated moves to tackle leakages in revenue for the country.

To that end, the adhoc committee has began to visit companies and institutions across the country, as a part of its oversight functions towards tackling the matter.

Speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport.Omagwa at the end of the committee’s visit to Rivers State, chairman of the committee, Hon Gaza Gbefwi stated that they were in Port Harcourt on oversight function as adhoc committee to visit some companies to ensure that what they do is in line with the Federal Government Constitution.

Hon Gbefwi who represents Karu/Keffi and Kokana Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State noted that there had been a lot of leakages in revenue to the Federal Government.

He said that the House of Representative under the leadership of the Speaker in the eight Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, is determined to block all leakages on the revenue to ensure that Nigerian people get the dividends of democracy.

“Some companies visited, we had an interface with their executives to ascertain that all they did was in conformity with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This is timely, because the resources and revenue from oil and petroleum is now dwindling and we have to look at other sources to boost the revenue,” he stated.

The law maker, however, applauded the developmental efforts of the Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, especially in infrastructure, stressing that they are satisfied with what he has put on ground so far.

