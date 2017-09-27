Monarch Alerts On Looming Crisis In Rivers Community

The traditional ruler of Ataba Kingdom and the Oruk XVII Okan-Ama of Ataba community, His Royal Highness, King Benson Mgbowaji Hebron Egwenre has raised alarm over plot by some politicians to cause crisis in the community.

King Egwenre who spoke in a press briefing last Sunday called on the Rivers State Government to act urgently and arrest those whose interest were to cause mayhem in the community.

The traditional ruler noted that Ataba Kingdom had been peaceful and progressive for many years until a dispute arose over the Okan-Ama stool which later was decided by an Appeal Court judgement suit CA/PH359/2013 between Mgbowaji Benson and others versus Prince Isaac Irawaji and others.

According to him, “The Appeal Court judgment recognized him, King Benson Mgbowaji as the legitimate Okan-Ama of Ataba and shall be referred to and known as HRH King Benson Mgbowaji Egwnre Oruk XVII”.

“The judgment of the Appeal Court which declared King Egwenre as the recognized and legitimate Okan-Ama of Ataba is still subsisting, valid and binding”, he said.

He recalled that the chieftaincy dispute went on a while until it was resolved in the said suit which judgment was given on Thursday 29th October, 2015 that finally nailed and ended the dispute of the chieftaincy dispute in the community.

The Monarch alleged that some people had conspired to drag Ataba Kingdom into another crisis and chieftaincy dispute which had been settled, and explained that these persons were using their offices to misdirect the Rivers State government.

King Egwenre further noted that all the problems concerning chieftaincy stool in Ataba Kingdom was settled since 2015 and that Ataba had since installed him the king and the Oruk XVII of Okan -Ama of Ataba.

According to him, “These conspirators are trouble makers bent to deceive and misdirect the government of Rivers State by saying they have a police inspector to replace the legally installed king of the community.