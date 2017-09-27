Lawmaker Faults 13% Derivation To Oil Communities

The lawmaker representing the Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chindah has faulted the 13 per cent derivation fund been given to oil producing communities by the Federal Government, stressing that Nigeria is the only country in the world where the oil communities are allegedly given 13 per cent.

Chindah, who was speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on his way to Abuja posited that even the fund released to the oil producing communities is not even up to the 13 per cent, as it is being alleged.

According to the lawmaker, such situation has resulted to provocation which had led to agitation, as the oil producing communities felt being cheated.

The lawmaker also urged the Federal Government not to play with the issue of restructuring in the county, pointing out that if such issue is neglected, it will only amount to postponement of genuine need to put the country on balance of governance.

“The issue of restructuring must be visited. If they neglect it, they are only postponing more agitations for restructuring the Federation, you cannot bottle people up and expect them to continue to keep quiet.

“What we need in this country now is restructuring, both political, economic and governance restructuring. It will affect our constitution and the way we run government and this will in-turn impact on our economy.

“This is the only country where oil producing states are allegedly given 13 per cent. I say allegedly because it is not even up to the 13 per cent that is given to the oil producing states and communities.

“This is provocative and you do not expect people to keep quiet. You cannot continue to force them to keep quiet, else it will result to agitations and demonstrations which may lead to some problems,” he stated.

On the issue of the Indigenous People of Biafia (IPOB), the lawmaker posited that the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights which Nigeria is a state party, recognises the right of the people to peaceful protest.

He said the IPOB protest must be in line with the law, pointing out that he condemns any form of killings in any past of the country and urged them to be peaceful in their conduct and demands.

The lawmaker, however, urged the Federal Government to give a listening ear to agitators with a view of finding out their point of anger, adding that the use of the military to address civil matters should not be encouraged, since Nigeria is not under a military government, insisting that police is there always to handle such civil issues professionally.

