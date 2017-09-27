Importance Of Herbal Therapies

Research has shown that 60 percent of the population use herbs in treating their maladies. This does not mean that conventional medicine has lost hold or is not accessible, but rather because herbs are deeply part of the daily lifestyle of the people.

ACatholic Priest and frontline naturopath in the country Rev. Fr. Adodo had in one of his articles asserted that medicine was deeply rooted in the people’s culture.

Before the advent of missionaries in the country, our people have been used to herbs and other natural substances that give them relief from various ailments.

The Yorubas for example, have one of the most developed herbal therapies in the country following old recipes and formulas transferred from generation to generation.

Even the most educated in the area use herbal treatments or concoctions, which among them in the “Gbougborise”, a brackish substance made up of different herbs used by small babies and adults.

In the Niger Delta and just like the Ibos, the use of herbs is also popular. Even with the rising literacy and convention, medicine, the people in the lower Niger region are still atuned to herbs, such as neem leaves or “dogoyaro” for malaria.

The reason why “nature cure” is prevalent is huge. They are cheap and can be accessed anywhere at anytime. What one requires is to know a particular herb, its efficacy and application.

“Natures cure” is adaptable and universal well. An herb that is used for malaria can cure malaria, and sometimes goes beyond that. The reason for this is simply the phytonutrients in herbs. There are multiplicity of chemical nutrients in one herb that can be able to douse about of fever and at the same time cure arthritis.

Most importantly, “Nature’s Cure” is not symptomatic, in other words, it does not only cure symptoms of a particular ailment but is holistic in nature. Unlike modern medicine that seems to target one disease or symptom at a time, natures cure attempts to eliminate the root cause of diseases, Natural medicine practitioners known as a “Naturopath, Homeopath, Chiropath or Herbalist” educate patients by involving them in their healthcare; they examines the body, look at the elimination system to determine treatment,they also look at lifestyle.

Finally, “Nature’s cure” does not replace conventional or modern medicine, but rather complements it. To cast away the efficacy and technology- driven medical treatment in fool hardy. As such natural medicine is still limited in research and application, hence readers and patients are advised to always consult a medical doctor go for scan and tests to affirm what is ailing them. It’s hoped that “nature’s cure” will only promote health and healthy living.