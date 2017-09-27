IGP Inducts 283 Police Constables In Rivers …Cautions On Human Rights Violation

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has inducted 283 police recruits as constables into the Nigerian Police Force, with a stern warning for all to respect human rights and uphold ethical standard in the discharge of their duties.

The 283 newly police constables trained at the Police Training School (PTS) Nonwa in, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, were among the 10,000 police officers recently recruited nationwide by the federal Government as part of measures to strengthen the Nigerian police to fight crime, maintain law and order in the country.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) who gave this warning during the passing out parade of general duty recruit constables at the police training school Nonwa Tai LGA over the weekend, was represented on the occasion by the state commissioner of police, CP Zaki Mohammed Ahmed warned the officers to desist from corruption tendencies and added that his administration would not hesitate to sack any one found indulging in corruption.

The IG told the 283 inducted police constables to be law abiding and resist any form of compromise while carrying out their duties and added that they must justify the confidence reposed on them by being true ambassadors of the force.

According to him, huge financial and human resources have been expended in their training and urged them to exercise their obligations within the ambit of the international standard and best practices.

IGP while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval for the recruitment of the 10,000 constables also solicited for the additional yearly recruitment of 31,000 police officers within five years and added that the measure would bridge the gap of personnel lacking in the force.

“The United Nations (UN) police ratio standard is one police officer to 400 persons (1-400) but in Nigeria, the ratio is one police officer to 600 persons (1-600)” he stated.

Also speaking, the commandant of the College, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Elisha S. Yila said the newly inducted 283 police constables were trained as combatants.

He said they also had training in defence, legal studies, human rights and community studies. He said that they exhibited high sense of discipline during their nine months training course at the college.

ACP Yila said they were qualified to be called police officers after they had been examined and found worthy both in learning and in character.

He used the opportunity to enumerate some of the challenges confronting the school which include lack of road, electricity, water and dilapidated buildings and called for urgent attention by governments to address them.

Our correspondent who covered the passing out parade gathered that the 283 newly inducted constables are from Rivers and Bayelsa State respectively.

High point of the occasion was the inspection of parade mounted by the new constables for the IGP representative as well as the presentation of award to the best officers during the training.

Iniobong Umoh