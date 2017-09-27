Expert Wants Inclusion Of Architects In Building Plans

A Port Harcourt-based architect, Ebi Bozimo has called on government and developers to include architects in their building plans and implementation.

Bozimo who made the call in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday lamented that the architects in Rivers State were being sidelined in preference to non-professionals, adding that quacks were taking over their jobs. Also, the Vice Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Architects, Rivers State chapter stated regrettably that the quacks were thriving because government and developers continued to patronise them, and stressed that it was no longer acceptable.

He noted that out of over 195 schools that were to be renovated in the state, not one of them had an architect on site.

According to him, “it beats our imagination how massive projects owned by government and even by private developers will be going on in the state and no architect is involved. Government has issued contract for about 195 schools to be renovated in the state. I strongly recommend that there should be one architect on each site to oversee the design and structure of the buildings.”

He further said that the institute will no longer stand by and watch these anomalies thrive, as each professional ought to carry out his tasks within his professional provisions and not to venture into some other professions simply because he has an idea of how it works, forgetting that there are five factors that distinguish each profession.

He called all professionals to practise in line with global best practices.

Tonye Nria-Dappa