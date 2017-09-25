Yam Traders Return To Iriebe Market

Business activities at the Yam Zone Market, Iriebe in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have resumed after the clash between members of the proscribed Indeginous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Hausa Community in the area.

The market, which is located at the boundary between Obio/Akpor and Oyigbo Local Government Area, was the centre of the clash where many of the traders lost goods and property worth thousands of naira.

Some traders, however lamented that trading activities were at their lowest ebb inspite of the heavy presence of security personnel in the market and attributed the development to the exit of Hausa traders who were the target of the clash.

Secretary to the Yam Zone Market Traders Union, Mr. Godffery Mike said, “there are no buyers even though everywhere is calm.

“People are still afraid to come out to the market inspite of the deployment of security agents to the market. Our members who were trapped at Aba and other places are all returning gradually now and we expect things to normalise in the days ahead”.

Mike, thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for the steps he took towards stalling the situation and sued for peaceful co-existence in the area.

In a related development, traders at the oil mill market, in Rumukurushi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, have cried out against the multiple levies imposed on them by the owners of the market.

A dealer in second hand clothes, popularly called “Okrika wake-up”, Mr Chidi Madumere, lamented that they are levied heavily on a daily basis and explained that the situation was making savings impossible for them while buyers also complain about the intermittent increase in prices of commodities and appealed for a drastic step to be taken to stop the heavy levies imposed on the traders, since the buyers are the one who bear the brunt of the levies.

Tonye Nria-Dappa