Shun Corruption, Christians Told …As Anglican Communion Ends Synod In PH

The 12th General Synod of the Anglican Communion has ended in Port Harcourt with a call for Christians in Nigeria and the world over to live exemplary lives and shun corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

The Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh in a chat with The Tide correspondent at the end of the Synod, said people, who steal public funds make things difficult for the rest of the society.

“Embezzlement, plagiarism, misappropriation, whatever name it might be called, stealing is stealing and we believe that if church members and the wider society shun stealing, they would please God, then, they would be friends to one another. That is, they would be able to love their neighbours as themselves.

“The fact that we are not even doing that much, shows we don’t understand the Bible that we read. We should be able to do what we read, practise what we preach and profess. And that would be a blessing to us, and to the larger society,” Okoh added.

In his contribution, the Archbishop, Province of Niger Delta, the Most Rev’d Ignatius Kattey called on youths and residents of the state to shun all forms of corrupt practices which might jeopardise their future.

“The youth should shun corruption, they should not steal, they should not take what belongs to somebody else, when they do that, it is stealing. Corruption can kill this nation and so it should not be encouraged, we should worship and love God with all our hearts and to also shun violence.”

Also, the Archbishop and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, the Most Rev’d Emmanuel Chukwuma said the theme of the triennial 12th General Synod, ‘Thou Shall Not Steal,’ reminds Christians of their decision to follow God in all sincerity, adding that all must be faithful to the end.

“The theme of the 12th General Synod is a reminder for us to know that we have a covenant with God and that covenant with God is our relationship with Him, so if we are stealing and going contrary to God’s Commandment, then, we have broken the covenant we entered with God and this shows that we are not being faithful to God, so the central message is that all must be faithful to God and to humanity.”

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana