Primate Tasks Church, Govt On Fight Against Corruption

The Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh says the church and government have a big role in the fight against corruption and stealing in Nigeria.

Okoh, who said this at the opening ceremony of the on-going 12th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion in Port Harcourt, also called on the government to enforce the law against all acts of corruption and stealing in the country.

The Primate also urged the church to intensify her preaching and teaching against stealing and corruption, while all acts of covetousness most be discouraged.

“We are to guard against covetousness and learn to be contented with what we have in order to avoid stealing.

“Christians everywhere particularly those public officers must lead this fight with practical personal examples”, he said.

The Primate also called on the government to put in place measures that will cushion the present economic hardship on the citizenry.

He also urged for measures to check the rising population in the country, and commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his support towards the successful hosting of the synod.

In his address, the Archbishop Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey called on President Muhammadu Buhari to see himself as the father of all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations.

“We call upon Mr. President to understand that as the elected President of Nigeria, all the political parties and all sections of Nigeria are his constituency.

“There is the need therefore for him to give equal opportunity and representation to all irrespective of party affiliation or ethnic group”.

Kattey also described the theme of the synod which is; “Thou shall not steal” as timely, concise and apt, especially for Christians of this generation, stressing that it is a reminder and a call for christians, and indeed, all citizens to take their proper position under God to confront the evils and challenges of our time and bring the desired change.