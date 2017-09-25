Pipeline Security: FG Engages 10,000 N’Delta Youths

As part of efforts to address the issues of pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region, the Federal Government in collaboration with host communities producing oil and gas in Nigeria HOSTCOM, have engages 10,000 Niger Delta youths in pipeline surveillance in the region.

A statement issued by the office of National Chairman of HOSTCOM, Prince Mike Emuh disclosed that the body in conjunction with the Federal Government had launched a campaign against pipeline vandalism and oil theft tagged: operation Secure the Oil and Gas Pipleline (OSOGP) nation wide.

The statement indicated that 10,000 youths have been engaged and screened as the first batch of people to be involved in the pipeline surveillance and security services in the oil rich region. According to the statement the decision to engage the youth in the pipeline surveillance and security programme was part of the decision reached at a national executive council meeting of the body recently.

The statement pointed out that the cost of training the youths for the programme was expensive, and called on the selected youths to be disciplined and carry out the exercise with a sense of commitment.

If also appealed to other youths in the region to cooperate with HOSTCOM in the campaign against pipeline vandalism, and other related crime in the region and added that plans have been put in place by the Federal Government to diversify the oil and gas industry for proper engagement of all stakeholders in line with the content development policy of the government.

Taneh Beemene