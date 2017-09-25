PDP Withdraws Appeal Against Lawmaker

The PDP led by Ahmed Makarfi has asked the Court of Appeal to dismiss its appeal against the Federal High Court, Uyo judgement.

The party said the appeal was not necessary and should not have been filed in the first place .The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar to dismiss its appeal against a Federal High Court, Uyo, judgement sacking the senator representing Akwa Ibom Northeast Senatorial District.

The PDP said the judgement of the Federal High Court which sacked Albert Akpan and declared Bassey Etim as his lawful replacement was not in its interest.

The party said the appeal was not necessary and ought not to have been filed in the first place.

In its notice for the dismissal of the appeal, the party said, the PDP is withdrawing all the processes before the court.

The party said in its notice: “Take notice that the appellant (PDP) hereby withdraws all the processes, including the notice of appeal and the brief of argument filed by the erstwhile counsel for the party.”

Sources informed The Tide that the party’s decision to withdraw its appeal, was in line with an ongoing reconciliation among PDP members ahead of the 2019 elections.

The Tide gathered that a United Nations human rights and election monitoring group, the Peoples Right to Life Development Foundation (PELDEF) commended the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee over the withdrawal of the appeal.

The group said the move by the party would help promote internal democracy and also depict respect for the rule of law and court judgement.

“We must commend Senator Makarfi-led PDP Caretaker Committee for taking this positive step in withdrawing the appeal filed by the party against Etim, who the court declared the winner of 2015 Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district. Both Akpan and Bassey are members of PDP family.

It was expected that PDP should not have filed such appeal in a matter between two members, especially after the court had entered its pronouncements on issues submitted before it,” the group added