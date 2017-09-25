Northern Govs Pay Homage To Wike

Last week, the Brick House was a Mecca of sort as many influential groups cutting across various sectors in the country came calling.

A high-powered delegation of the Northern Governors Forum, opened the floodgate on Monday.

The forum, led by its Chairman and governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima also had Katsina State Governor, Rt Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu and Plateau State Governor, Sinion Lalong.

They came to identify with Governor Nyesom Wike for the urgent steps he took in nipping in the bud the crisis that erupted between IPOB members and some Nigerians of Northern extraction in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The group commended Wike for his strong commitment towards national unity.

Governor Wike thanked them for coming and reassured them of his administration’s strong commitment towards protecting all Nigerians and foreigners living and doing legitimate business in Rivers State.

On Tuesday, the Primate of Anglican church, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh who was accompanied by Archbishops and Bishops also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Rivers State as part of the 12th General Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, holding in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike stressed the need for the Church to speak up against illegal and corrupt actions of the Federal Government so as to stem the drift of the nation into an era of unprecedented crisis.

He said the fight against corruption had been politicised in a manner to oppress opponents of the Federal Government. He charged the Church to be an active moral guide and critical voice for justice.

Another critical group, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) led by its President, Mrs Funke Egbemode also paid a courtesy visit to the Brick House Landlord on Wednesday in respect of the 13th All-Nigerian Editors Conference that held in the state.

NGE President declared that Rivers State remained one of the safest and most secure states in Nigeria in spite of negative propaganda.

In his response, Governor Wike commended the Editors for choosing Rivers State as host of the conference. He charged the Editors to maintain high standard of journalism practice in the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu was also a guest of Governor Wike in Government House on Thursday. He intimated the Governor about plans to site Chemical Equipment and Machinery Development Institution in Rivers State.

Wike commended the Minister and emphasised the need for more investment in Science Research, noting that such steps would create employment opportunity and improve the nation’s economy.

On Saturday, the Editors embarked on project tour as promised by Governor Wike. The tour took them to major project sites across the three Senatorial districts in the State.

At the end of the tour, the President of NGE who was excited by the massive projects urged Governor Wike to sustain the tempo for the benefit of the people of the State.