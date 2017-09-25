My Govt Committed To People’s Welfare -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomWike says his administration is committed to improving the living standard of ordinary Rivers people through the execution of people-oriented projects.

Wike stated this last Saturday during a project tour with Nigerian Editors who were in Rivers State for the All Nigerian Editors Conference.

The governor and the Nigerian Editors led by their President, Mrs Funke Egbemode inspected the Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty, Creek Road, Produce House, National Industrial Court and Nkpogu Land Reclamation project.

Other projects inspected were Woji-Akpajo Bridge, the dualisation of the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, dualisation of Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Garrison-Trans-Amadi – Elelenwo Road and the Ogoni – Andoni – Opobo Unity Road.

At the Bonny – Nembe – Bille Jetty, Governor Wike explained that the project is vital to the safe and secured transportation of people in Riverine communities.

He also said that the Nkpogu land reclamation project was aimed at development purposes, pointing out that the reclaimed land was a mangrove used as a hideout by armed robbers and social miscreants.

Wike further explained to the editors that projects like Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Nkpogu Bridge, state Ecumenical Centre, Reconstructed Brick House and Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace which were under construction during their last visit have been completed and also commissioned by his administration.

The tour saw the Rivers State Governor interacting with women and youths on the streets and other residents.

He assured them that he would sustain the execution of people-oriented projects because it was the easiest way to reach the greatest number.

He said: “You can see that the people are happy with what we are doing. This is not propaganda. This is real appreciation for the people-oriented projects that positively touch their lives. This government belongs to the people and we shall continue to work for them.

“The happiness of the people gives us the encouragement to consolidation on our development programmes. This tour is key as majority of Nigerian Editors have seen the peaceful nature of Rivers State and the development projects in all the Senatorial districts.

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, MrsFunkeEgbemode applauded the governor for the execution of series of projects across the state and urged the governor to maintain the tempo for the good of the people.

On same Saturday, State Information Commissioner, Mr. Emma Okah, led a different team of the editors on project tour on Rivers West Senatorial District.

The team visited Rumuokoro Market and Park, Mother and Child Hospital, Port Harcourt general Hospital Abua, and General Hospital,Buguma.

Also, another team, led by the state Commissioner for Education, Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja visited the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, Zonal Hospital Bori, General Hospital,Bodo City and the Kpopie-Bodo Road.

Chris Oluoh