Good Governance ’II Reduce Political Tension – Wike

By admin -
0
222
L-R: Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode and Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dum Dekor, during the inspection of Sakpenwa-Bori Road, last Saturday.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says unless Nigerians experience good governance  at the federal level, agitations  will continue across different parts of the country.
Speaking during the 57th Independence Church Service at the Saint Mark’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike said that Rivers State is not part of any agitation  for secession.
He said: “In as much as you continue  to have bad governance, people will continue to agitate across the country.
“We give God the glory that we are still one, despite the agitations and challenges. God has blessed this country.  We are not part of those who want to secede. Rivers State will never be part of that.”
The governor, however, pointed out that the country cannot continue  with the current level of impunity and injustice, saying that it is time for the right thing to be done.
He said: “People must speak out that what is going on is not correct.  Under this dispensation, votes no longer  count. I have faith that we will  come out of the present predicament “.
The governor explained that one of the reasons why politicians act irrationally is because they know that Police and INEC  can manipulate  results in their favour.
He called for better security and justice  for all federating units  to  give all Nigerians a sense  of belonging and de-escalate tension across the land.
He reiterated his call for the investigation  of the criminal activities of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, which he said has become a notorious criminal gang.
In his sermon, Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu said Nigeria has developed  despite her many challenges.
He urged Nigerians to respect  the  laws of the country, support constituted authorities  and work for the growth of the country.
The Independence Church Service attracted top government officials, security agencies and traditional rulers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR