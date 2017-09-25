Driving School Bags UN Award

A formost driving school in Nigeria, ACE Center Driving School has bagged an award of Special Contribution to Road Safety in Nigeria by the Universal Peace Federation (UN), an NGO with special consultative status at the (NU-ECOSOC), United Nations Global Road 1, Safety Week 2017.

The Team Leader, Managing Director of the school, Mr Nduka Ejoh, who is also the chairman, Association of Certified Driving School Owners of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter disclosed this to The Tide correspondent during a chat in his office in Port Harcourt, recently said the award which was presented to the school authorities in Abuja on May 11, 2017 was well deserved because of their unique services to mankind and priority attention on safety on the road.

Ejoh, who spoke through the Operations Manager of the school, Mr Tamunokuro Fuayefika said the award would further spur them to serve the public better and to improve in their services on safety and defensive driving, adding that over 384 persons within the past years were trained, issued certificate of competency for both beginners and defensive drivers.

According to him, their services are unique for the fact that they assigned one instructor to a trainer with a neat air-conditioned car, well specious classroom for theoretical lectures after practical on the road, serene environment and security guaranteed as they operate within Old GRA and Amadi flat axis of Port Harcourt.

He further noted that they train their students on a good road network with well experienced and professional instructors to train the trainers as well as affordable training fee compared to the quality and standard facilities enjoyed during the trainings.

The Managing Director therefore explained that they deserved the award and assured that they would keep up the spirit for a better service delivery to the public.

On safety during this “ember” months, Mr Ejoh advised motorists to always use their seat belts, obey traffic signs, avoid over-loading and speeding, ensure all accessories like spare tyres, jack and jack-handle, wheel spanners, caution or general danger signs, clean water in a bottle, gloves, torch-lights are always in the vehicle.

Collins Barasimeye