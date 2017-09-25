Don Decries Indiscriminate Burning Of Natural Energy

An environmental sociologist, Dr Steve Wodu has expressed dismay over the indiscriminate burning and wastages of natural energy resources.

Dr Wodu who spoke with The Tide as an interview in Port Harcourt last week, said the depletion of natural energy resources was adverse to human life, as human beings depend mostly on the natural environment.

He said the ecological system of the Niger Delta was devasted by oil pollution through burning and gas flaring, and called for proper remediation of the impact areas to restore the natural environment of the people.

Dr Wodu also pointed out that the deforestation of the mangrove in the coast of the Niger Delta and wreckless dredging activities result in flooding, and erosion of the coast line.

He called for a sustainable environmental protection policy that will be domesticated among all Nigerians.

Dr Wodu, who described the environment as man’s first right, warned that, “dishonour to the environment was dishonour to human life”.

He explained that some of the ill actions carried against the natural environment were as a result of ignorance, and called for intense grassroot sensitization on environmental awareness campaign .

Dr Wodu also urged government at all levels to sponsor research on environmental protection, to broaden knowledge in this area and safe the environment from further destruction.

Dr Wodu also called for value orientation and altitude change to the natural environment .

