Dickson Tasks NDUTH On Quality Healthcare Delivery

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has advised the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, (NDUTH), Okolobiri, to redouble efforts in improving quality healthcare delivery.

The governor gave the advice in Yenogoa last Tuesday in a message to a symposium on the theme, `Tertiary Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’.

Dickson, represented by his deputy, retired Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonah, specifically urged the institution to focus on quality improvement, partnership, accountability and innovation.

He said: “As a flagship health institution, NDUTH must be on the forefront in improving the quality healthcare delivery as the state becomes the next medical tourist destination in the country.

“It should focus on quality improvement, partnership, accountability and think innovation and creativity at all times.”

The governor said the state government recently launched the Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme in a bid to make healthcare available, accessible and affordable in all parts of the state.

Dickson commended the hospital for its contributions to the manpower needs of the state, noting that in spite of the daunting challenges, the hospital continued to live up to its mandate.

The governor said that the state government was open to partnership and collaboration with donor agencies and the academia in health research.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of NDUTH, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, said the institution, established in September 2007, had the mandate to provide specialist healthcare, training of manpower and research.

He said that over the last decade, the institution significantly contributed to healthcare delivery and medical education in the Niger Delta.

“NDUTH serves as a hub for scientists and researchers within and outside the institution as evident by the number of research proposals reviewed by the institution’s research ethical committee.”

Ogoina also disclosed that a number of publications from NDUTH had been cited in different scientific databases.

“The hospital has also improved the scope of clinical services.

”These include treatment of general medical and surgical diseases to specialised, preventive, rehabilitative and curative management of illness and diseases of all age groups,” he said.

He, however, identified the challenges confronting the institution to include inadequate manpower, limited medical equipment, inadequate clinical and office spaces, and erratic power supply.

Ogoina noted that the challenges were responsible for the failure of the institution to secure accreditation to train health manpower in major departments of the hospital.

High point of the event was a paper presentation on the theme, “Tertiary Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects.”

The paper was delivered by Prof. Akin Osibogun, former Chief Medical Director, Lagos State University Hospital, LUTH.