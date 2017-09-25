Be Vigilant Against INEC, Police, Wike Tells IPAC

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has raised alarm that the alleged conspiracy between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is a threat to the nation’s democracy.

Wike who spoke last Friday when he granted audience to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, stated that following the use of the Police to deny the people of Rivers East Senatorial District their mandate, the APC has made it their official police.

The Governor said he and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had to alert the world on the strategy adopted by the APC as was experienced in Rivers State rerun elections of December 10, 2016.

According to him, “the alarm we have raised on the printing of fake result sheets was correct. They used Special Anti-Robbery Squad to abduct INEC officials and smuggle in fake results “.

He called on all the political parties to be vigilant and stop the actualisation of the plot of APC to rig the 2019 polls.

“They know Nigerians are tired of being deceived. That is why they will plan to massively rig the 2019 elections. As IPAC members, you must be vigilant. They will do everything possible, including killing dozens of persons to remain in power”.