Be Vigilant Against INEC, Police, Wike Tells IPAC

By Ike Wigodo -
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has raised alarm that the alleged conspiracy between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police  Force (NPF) is a threat  to the nation’s democracy.
Wike who spoke last Friday when he granted audience to the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Government House, Port Harcourt, stated that following the use of the Police to deny the people of Rivers East Senatorial District their mandate, the APC  has made it their official police.
The Governor said he and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had to alert the world on the strategy adopted by the APC as was experienced in Rivers State  rerun elections of December 10, 2016.
According to him, “the alarm we have raised on the printing of fake result sheets was correct. They used Special Anti-Robbery Squad to abduct INEC officials and smuggle in fake results “.
He called on all the political parties to be vigilant  and stop the actualisation  of the  plot of APC  to rig the 2019 polls.
“They know Nigerians are tired of being deceived.  That is why they will plan to massively rig the 2019 elections. As IPAC members, you must be vigilant.  They will do everything  possible, including killing dozens of persons to remain in power”.

