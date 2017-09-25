Be Objective In Reporting Rivers, Banigo Urges Editors

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged the Nigerian Guild of Editors to be objective while telling the story of Rivers State.

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo said the hosting of the 13th All Nigeria Editors Conference/Extra Ordinary Convention as well as other national and international retreats and conferences underscores the point that Rivers State is safe.

She said media hype of insecurity in the State by some section of the press is worrisome and is seen as a political witch-hunt by right thinking Rivers People.

Quoting John Adams, the Second President of the United States of America “Facts are stubborn things and whatever may be our wishes, inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the State of facts and evidence”.

Banigo said when telling the Rivers Story facts must be sacred, stressing that most times negative stories concerning the State are blown out of proportion, noting that as gate keepers it behoves on them to maintain a balance.

She urged them to take time off their busy schedule and enjoy the traditional Rivers hospitality.