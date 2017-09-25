Association Tasks FG On Foreign Airlines’ Multiple Entry Points

The President of the Aviation Round Table (ART), Mr Gbenga Olowo, has advised the Federal Government to stop foreign airlines from having multiple entry points into the country.

Olowo, who gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Lagos where urged the government to urgently review Nigeria’s Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with other countries.

He said the agreements which had encouraged foreign airlines to fly into Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu International airports respectively were not extended to Nigerian airlines.

Olowo said: “The issue of giving multiple destinations to the foreign airlines is not good for the country economically because it is killing our domestic airlines.

“My advice is that BASAs should be reviewed to stop this open-sky arrangement where one foreign airline can fly into Abuja, Lagos or any of our international airports.

“If an airline is coming into Nigeria, we should ask them to choose only one entry point. That is what they are doing to our own airlines in their countries and they are doing it to protect their own airlines.