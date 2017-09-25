Anglicans Commiserate With Benue Over Flood Disaster

The Church of Nigeria Anglican  Communion, has sympathised with the Government and people  of Benue Sate over the recent devastating  flooding in the state.
The primate of the Church, Most Rev.  Nicholas  Okoh said this in his opening address  at the just  concluded  12th  General  Synod  of the Church  of Nigeria Anglican Communion  in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Primate Okoh who said that  Benue State is very important of the nation, especially for food production, pleaded for support to victims in  the incident.
“We plead for support for the victims from the  Federal and State Governments in view of this incident, we call on different state  governments to be more stringent with municipal  control to stop people  from building on water channels.
Okoh said that, to avoid future  occurrence of  such an incident,  government at all levels must  come up with  strict measures of controlling indiscriminate  throwing and dumping  refuse into drainages,  adding  that those  caught  doing so must  be punished.
“If such occurrences must  be kept under  check, the government at all levels must come up with measures of controlling indiscriminate  throwing and dumping of refuse,  such that culprits will be dealt with”
He said that the situation has added to the call on the government to broaden the educational system to accommodate adult education.
“This was the system before  and should be reinstated now to enable  adults  gain literacy, especially in reading  and writing.
“This will help  improve the general behavioural  pattern  in the  country,” the primate  said:

