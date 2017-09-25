Air Peace Charges FG On Storage Airports

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema has urged the Federal Government to establish aircraft storage airports in Northern Nigeria.

Onyema said the establishment of such facilities would generate more revenue for the country and create employment opportunities for the people in the region.

The Tide source reports that Onyema suggested these at the presentation of certificates to 45 participants of a five-day training on non-violence in Lagos

It was organised by the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN) and had participants from the Oodua People Congress (OPC), Arewa Youths Congress (AYC) and the now proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Onyema , the chairman of FEHN, said that storage airport had been in existence in Arizona, the United States.

The Tide source reports that storage airports are where new aircraft meant for sale are stored and displayed by their manufacturers for prospective buyers to inspect.

“Establishing storage airports in Northern Nigeria will bring a lot of revenue to the country and create jobs for the people.

“Airlines from all over the world and aircraft manufacturers with brand new aircraft that have not been purchased will display their products in the country’s storage airports.

“This will generate revenue for the country from those coming to make inquiries about the new aircraft and from the manufacturers.

“So, there are lots of untapped opportunities all over Nigeria.

“I want the airports established in Northern Nigeria because its climate is conducive for storage airports,’’ Onyema, said.

According to him, creation of employment opportunities for Nigerians will help to curb the ongoing agitations across the country.

“I appeal to every wealthy Nigerian to invest in the country. If all of us invest in Nigeria, it will be a better place for us all.

“The problem is that some people take their investments to other countries thereby creating jobs for the people there.

“If we take several people out of the streets in Nigeria; it will put a stop to the series of agitations.

“So we need to start creating jobs for our people to keep them busy and this should not be left for the government alone,” he said.

Onyema also expressed his delight with the outcome of the training organised by FEHN.

He said that it would help to midwife the “New Nigeria Project” that would focus on nationalism, egalitarianism and justice.

He said: “Nigerians of every divide want to start pursuing the Nigeria of our dreams. What we want in this country is peace and justice.’’

He commended the participants for taking active part in the training that led them to understanding the philosophy of non-violent agitations.

“ It has helped them to understand that they can make this country great by sharing love across the divide,’’ he said.