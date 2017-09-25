Administrator Tasks Philanthropists, Organisations On Sports Promotion

Corporate organisations and philanthropists have to partner governments at all levels to use sports to promote peaceful coexistence in the country, a sports administrator said last weekend in Akure.

Coordinator of the Small Alhaji Youth Development Foundation, Tajudeen Adefisoye gave the advice at a media briefing ahead of a Six-A-Side football competition scheduled for the Technical College in Idanre.

He said such partnership would also help to empower youths in the society.

“Aside from taking youths off the streets, sports can with adequate sponsorship and attention help to turn the fortunes of a society around,’’ Adefisoye said.

He lamented the poor level of sports development programmes in the country.

Adefisoye however said plans were underway to establish a football academy in Ondo State to nurture discovered talents.

He disclosed that the Small Alhaji Youth Development Foundation would provide free jerseys, boots and footballs for the Six-A-Side competition.

“Medals, trophies and cash rewards will however be given to the finalists,’’ the Foundation Coordinator said.

He said the objectives of the competition included helping get the young ones off the streets and nurture talents in the state.

“If we can get one or two people doing this kind of event and competition, we will be churning out talents from the state regularly.

Tidesports source reports that the competition will begin on Thursday and end on October 8 at the Technical College in Idanre, Ondo State.