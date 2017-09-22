Wike Assigns Portfolios To 20 New Commissioners

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike last Wednesday assigned portfolios to newly appointed Commissioners in the state.
According to a statement, the new Commissioners include Barrister Emma Okah, Information, Prof Roseline Konya, Environment; Chief Ibibia Walter, Transport, Barrister Isaac Kamalu, Budget and Economic Planning and Mrs Tonye Oniyide, Culture and Tourism.
Others are Prof Kaniye Ebeku, Water Resources, Rt Hon Dum Dekor, Works, Barrister Ukel Oyaghiri, Women Affairs, Dr Fred Kpakol, Finance and Hon Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, Education.
The rest are Prof Chike Princewill, Health, Hon Damiete Herbert Miller, Social Welfare, Hon Ruderford LongJohn, Local Government Affairs, Hon Shedrack Chukwu, Power’ Hon Boma Iyaye, Sports, Hon Emeka Onowu, Special Duties, Chief Chinedu Tasie, Housing,Barrister Sylvanus Nwankwo, Chieftaincy Affairs and Mr Charles Nwogu, Agriculture.
Wike, while assigning the portfolios restated his earlier charge on the commissioners to exhibit 100 per cent loyalty in the discharge of their duties.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana