‘UNESCO Training Project To Fill ICT Skills Gap’

The Executive Officer, Mc Anderson Associates Ltd., consultants and trainers of youthmobile Project, Mr Dayo Akindolani says the project will fill the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills gap for youth empowerment.

Akindolani made this known in an interview with newsmen during a two-month mobile training programme for youths organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) in Abuja.

He said that the programme would help to equip youths on skills necessary for the survival in today’s world.

“UNESCO saw the need to equip the young generation to build their skills and make them not only employable but gainfully employed through the programme.

“Mc Anderson Associates Ltd., are standing in as consultants and trainers and we believe that this programme by UNESCO/FCTA is very commendable as it will close the skills gap required for today’s world.

“ICT is the way to go now and for any economy that must grow sustainably, it must not exist in a vacuum but be aligned with the trend of things.

“ICT is the trend now and the youths must of necessity be well equipped to fit into any economic system today.

“The skills we are giving them will be enough for them to be gainfully employed with the objective to equip them with mobile app development skills and networking.

“And to see how to link them up with jobs through the skills that they have acquired at the end of each batch,’’ he said.

Akindolani said that the general aim was to make youths leverage on the knowledge acquired to become employed.

He said that at the end of the programme, the trainees were expected to set up their own companies, collaborate and partner to drive entrepreneurship.

He said that the company planned to set up a hub that would serve as offices for them.

Ezenwankwo Gabriel, one of the trainees, who is a graduate of Electronics and Computer Engineering commended the organisers of the programme, saying, “it has given him a fcus on what he wanted to do’’.

“Now I know I want to go into computer programming because now I am better informed and equipped for my field of study.