RSU Alumni Hail RSNC GM’s Appointment

The Alumni of the Rivers State University (RSU) have congratulated the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake for his appointment.

Chairman of the RSU Alumni Association, Ambassador Orusoso Isokariari and his Secretary, Mrs Ibifaa Kio in a congratulatory message described his appointment as proof of his past achievements in the journalism profession.

Recalling Ake’s antecedents as the former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, the Alumni body said Ake was fit for the job as he’s “a square peg in a square hole”.

As alumni of RSU, the body said, “we are proud of you, as an association where you are a prominent member. We in one accord congratulate you on this life time achievement”.

The association pledged its support to the new general manager in achieving the goals of his new position and poised to pay him a courtesy call, to show its solidarity.