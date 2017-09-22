PDP Stalwart Lauds Wike On Resources Management

The burning desire of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to sustain the tempo of development in the state with a view to improving the quality of life of citizens and providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive is inspiring him to defy economic recession that has crippled the economy of some other states in Nigeria.

This observation was made by a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh while receiving a group known as Niger Delta Progressives that visited him recently in Port Harcourt to pledge their loyalty to the Wike administration as part of the events marking their 10th anniversary.

Emeh, a former Commissioner for Transport in Rivers State commended Governor Wike’s prudent management of resources, his charisma and uncommon courage in tackling inherited and new challenges in his determined drive to take the state to new heights of development in spite of the lean resources occasioned by declining federal allocations.

The former Chief of Staff, Government House maintained that the governor’s works are already speaking for him, and that, by his testimonial performance in infrastructure and human resources development, Governor Wike has won the hearts of Rivers people.

He lauded Governor Wike for keeping his promise to complete inherited projects that will impact positively on the lives of Rivers people irrespective of who initiated it.

Emeh also observed that the Ecumenical Centre, the Pleasure Park and other projects initiated and completed by the administration of Wike will attract tourists to the state.

The Emohua born political strategist posited that the performance of the governor, above all, is the reason for the mass defection of politicians from other political parties to the PDP, even as he predicted more dramatic defections in the days ahead because of the inclusive policies of the PDP administration in the state.

He recalled that it was this disposition of Governor Wike to carry every body along that attracted over 8000 former APC members to declare for the PDP at a colourful ceremony at the Sharks stadium early in the year.

Earlier, the president of the Niger Delta Progressives, Hon. Warikumo Ebitimi Wilson had commended Governor Wike for his giant developmental strides and provision of utility infrastructure, particularly road networks in Rivers State.

The group also lauded the political leadership and patriotic disposition of Governor Wike in his relationship with sister states in the Niger Delta and assured him of their unflinching support in his political endeavours, now and in the future.