Miss Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue representing Kebbi State has emerged the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017. She defeated 35 other contestants to clinch the coveted crown, emerging as the 30th MBGN.
She was crowned by the outgoing Queen Unoaku Anyadike winner of MBGN 2015 and was the reigning queen for two years as the pageant organisers, Silverbird Entertainment did not hold in 2016. Hopefully. The new queen will go for the forthcoming miss world pageant.
Miss Bayelsa, Rebecca Hampson won fourth runner- up, third runner up went to Miss Oyo, Emmanuella Yaboh, while Miss Plateau, Winfrey Okolo emerged second runner-up.
Other awards won by contestants include Miss Amity (Yobe) Ndali Eno, Miss Photogenic/ congeniality (Anambra) Maristella Okpala, Model of the year (Kebbi) Ugochi Ihezue and Best Costume (Sokoto) Stephanie. Agbasi, while the award for the best evening wear went to Miss Bayelsa, Rebecca Hampson.
Other awards won at the glamourous event are: MBGN (ECOWAS) Miss Oyo, Emmanuella Yaboh. MBGN (Tourism) Miss Plateau, Winfrey Okolo and MBGN (Universe) Miss Sokoto Stephanie Agbasi.
Miss Kebbi, Ugochi Ihezue Wins MBGN 2017 …Beats 35 Contestants
Miss Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue representing Kebbi State has emerged the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017. She defeated 35 other contestants to clinch the coveted crown, emerging as the 30th MBGN.