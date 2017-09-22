IDP: Rivers PDP Chairman Preaches Peace

As Rivers State joins the rest of the world to mark the International Day of Peace, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has urged people of the state to be steadfast and continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of their social, economic and political differences.

Obuah, in a statement in Port Harcourt said he is pleased with the prevalence of peace across the state and urged the people to sustain the tempo.

He urged communities to build bridges and ensure that all walls of greed, prejudice and inter-tribal hatred are collapsed.

According to him’’, the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Together for Peace, Respect, Safety and Dignity for All’ was apt in that it captures the essence of peaceful co-existence by all and sundry’’.

The PDP chairman called on the people to sustain the traditional hospitality for which they are known, while further urging them to adopt non-violence as a lifestyle.

He charged the people to shun violence in all forms and ramifications, adding that it is only in a serene and tranquil atmosphere that the dividends of democracy would be delivered to the people.

Obuah called for continued support for Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration and emphasised that the Governor was blazing a trail in the area of security because, according to him, he loves the people and desires maximum protection of their lives and properties.

“We live in an era when agitations have become the order of the day. I therefore enjoin everyone in the state to always think peace and adopt the best peaceful means of carrying out whatever issues agitating their mind”, he said.