Group Wants Atiku’s Return To PDP

A group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP Renaissance Group has called on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to return to the party.

The National Coordinator, PDP Renaissance Group, Chief Chyna Iwuanyanwu who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen last Wednesday, also called on other PDP chieftains who left the party to answer the clarion call to national duty by returning to the PDP where they properly belong.

Iwuanyanwu who is a known political apostle of the former vice president averred that Atiku had no business whatsoever in the APC.

He stated that the PDP Renaissance Group would be leading a high profile delegation to the former vice president and other eminent leaders who left the party or who have been alienated by the cabal that hijacked the party and brought it on its knees, warning that under no circumstance should PDP go back to Egypt.

“The exit of some of those who were the architects of the political misfortunes of Atiku in the PDP and the high profile conspiracy in the APC to politically extinct him by the same forces now gathered in APC, the former Vice President has no business whatsoever in the APC,’’ he said.

While appreciating the circumstance which compelled Atiku’s exit from PDP, Chief Chyna Iwuanyawu reiterated that with the olive branch being waved and the magnanimity of the present leadership of the PDP, the coast may have been cleared for Atiku’s return back to the PDP.

“Former vice president Atiku has been in a political wilderness, in a strange land, co-habiting with strange bed follows who are ideologically incompatible with his patriotic vision for Nigeria and his democratic antecedents and credentials.

“With the recent resolution of the crisis that nearly consumed the PDP, the leaders and members of the party have learnt great lessons and are totally committed to taking the party back to the vision of the founding fathers of the party, one of whom is the former vice president,’’ he said.

He however expressed satisfaction with the resolve of the present leadership of PDP to stamp out impunity, imposition, god-fatherism and the lack of internal democracy which were at the centre of the crisis that led to a disastrous outing in the 2015 elections.

The PDP stalwart noted that PDP Renaissance Group is a group of party patriots, who came together to embark on advocacy against injustice, imposition and hijack of the party and the national political space by those he described as “Pharaohs” in the party.

He confirmed that members of the group were in support of the reconciliation initiative and the opens door policy of the leadership of the party and stated that “concrete steps must be taken to reach out to aggrieved parties to heal the wound of the past.”

Iwuayanwu stated that the PDP Renaissance Group has been vindicated by the policy thrust of the caretaker committee and commended Senator Ahmed Markarfi for giving the party “a purpose driven-leadership which has enabled us to navigate the storm”.