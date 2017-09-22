Group Inaugurates CTC Executive

A youth body under the aegis of Ukani Bube Youth Council (UYC) has inaugurated an-11-man caretaker executive to pilot the affairs of the youth in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the Palace of His Royal Highness, Eze (Hon.) Chigozie Dickson, Eze Emene Ukani Bube II at Idu Ekpeye Community amid jubilation.

Those inaugurated include Comrade Happy Ishiodu U.S as president, Papuwa Olimini as vice president, Believing David as general secretary while Samuel Joel, Uchechukwu Owukori and Friday Newton were P.R.O, assist secretary and treasurer respectively.

The positions of organising secretary and financial secretary went to Emmanuel Odum and Bake Nwugo respectively. Others were Richard Jacob, auditor, ThankGod Lloyd and Uche Ozuzu Provost I and II.

In his inaugural speech, the President of Ekpeye Youth Congress (EYC), Hon. Dan Igbudu represented by Comrade Gospel Ebiga, EYC taskforce chairman charged the interim government of UYC to be upright in their service to the youths.

“Therefore, I hereby swear you in as the caretaker of Emene Ukani Bube Youth Council of Igbu Ugbobi in Jesus name,” Ebiga declared and advised the youths to be worthy ambassadors as to lead the UYC to a greater height.

Earlier, the Ukani Bube monarch, had charged the youth to eschew violenc, noting that what the people need is peace and development.

Eze Dickson said Ukani Bube as a sub-clan in Urgbobi clan of Ekpeye land is a major host community to two oil giants: Dutch and Italian Oil companies Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

Agimo, Emenike Benson