Expert Attibutes Law Students’ Performance To ICT System

By King Onunwor -
0
106
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State (right), performing the foundation laying ceremony of the ultra-modern NCC/JAMB Computer-Based Centre in Abeokuta, recently.

The huge achievement recorded at the Faculty of  Law, Rivers State University have been attributed to the robust  Information and Communication Technology (ICT), system in the institution.
This was  the view  of the   Head,  B.M. Wifa  Chambers of Law Faculty, RSU,  Mr Emperor  Nnaoma when he spoke with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt.
He was reacting to the three first class graduates of law produced by the school after over thirty years of  law degree course programme in the area.
Nnaoma  said that such feat was made achievable through the  use of computer for examinations  for freshers.
He said that the ICT  process paved the way as  students were happy accessing  their  performances immediately  after each exam.
According to him, computer-based test remained the best option to test students, saying that it promotes accuracy and efficiency.
The B.W. Wifa  Chamber’s  Head Class  was of the view that the first  class  graduates would not  also have found it easy without a thorough  managerial skill experienced in the institution presently. Applauding  one of the first class  law products  Mr Simple  Kpa-ue  for  his efforts, he said such a feat has so far brought  honour to the Chambers as he was a member.
The Tide  gathered that Kpa-ue had received  some pat on the back by the  chambers patron,  Barinua Wifa (SAN) as a way of  encouragement.
The encouragement as further  learnt, by  The Tide  was part of patron’s efforts  of youth  empowerment  of law graduates.
Earlier, he lauded the Dean, Faculty of Law, RSU, Prof Nlerum  Okogbule  for his  determination to run a transparent policy that would favour all and  sundry regardless of‘  their nationality or tribe.
The Tide  reported that those that broke the jinx in the law faculty  were two Rivers students and a student from the South-West.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR