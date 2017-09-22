Expert Attibutes Law Students’ Performance To ICT System

The huge achievement recorded at the Faculty of Law, Rivers State University have been attributed to the robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT), system in the institution.

This was the view of the Head, B.M. Wifa Chambers of Law Faculty, RSU, Mr Emperor Nnaoma when he spoke with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt.

He was reacting to the three first class graduates of law produced by the school after over thirty years of law degree course programme in the area.

Nnaoma said that such feat was made achievable through the use of computer for examinations for freshers.

He said that the ICT process paved the way as students were happy accessing their performances immediately after each exam.

According to him, computer-based test remained the best option to test students, saying that it promotes accuracy and efficiency.

The B.W. Wifa Chamber’s Head Class was of the view that the first class graduates would not also have found it easy without a thorough managerial skill experienced in the institution presently. Applauding one of the first class law products Mr Simple Kpa-ue for his efforts, he said such a feat has so far brought honour to the Chambers as he was a member.

The Tide gathered that Kpa-ue had received some pat on the back by the chambers patron, Barinua Wifa (SAN) as a way of encouragement.

The encouragement as further learnt, by The Tide was part of patron’s efforts of youth empowerment of law graduates.

Earlier, he lauded the Dean, Faculty of Law, RSU, Prof Nlerum Okogbule for his determination to run a transparent policy that would favour all and sundry regardless of‘ their nationality or tribe.

The Tide reported that those that broke the jinx in the law faculty were two Rivers students and a student from the South-West.