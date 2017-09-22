Dialogue Required In Dealing With IPOB -Retired General

A retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army Bright Ateke Fiboinumama has faulted the branding of the Independent People of Biafra(IPOB) as a terrorist organisation as an over kill and amounts to throwing out the baby with the bath water

According to the retired general, what is required is dialogue and not military might as no such high- handedness ever wins the peace

Brigadier General Ateke who is also the King of Abuloma in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State however conceded that a President and Commander-in-Chief who took an oath to protect Nigeria and Nigerians cannot afford to be taken unawares by an unpredictable person like Nnamdi Kanu.

Considering threats by IPOB, the general said the military programme Operation Python Dance II was necessary. He said it would show IPOB leadership who, among other utterances, threatened to visit Abuja and return with the President’s head, form secret security force and claim support of other foreign countries that the nation’s Army is able and ready to defend the citizenry

King Fiboinumama who was speaking on the side lines of the on-going All Nigeria Editors Conference at the Hotel Presidential Port Harcourt, however said even with all the verbal threats of violence nothing would have been more useful than round table talk

The traditional ruler said understanding the mindset of the youth was key to solving their problems and earning their confidence by reducing the amount of lies you tell them.

With that attribute, the retired general said he was able to check the familiar militancy and restiveness of the Abuloma youth within barely a year of his coronation as Amayanabo (King) of Abuloma

With the conducive atmosphere, the King said he was able to prevail on companies based in the community to give Permanent appointments to a good number of casual workers, secure scholarships for over 35 students to study up to Masters degree level and three Abuloma youth to study engineering and engaged afterwards by Belema Oil one of the tenants of Abuloma.

With the cooperation of the youth and the people at large, the endemic pollution often suffered by the shorelines of Abuloma are now history while there is today, increasing government presence in the area of infrastructure development in Abuloma and other neighbouring communities, he stated.

Describing peace, leadership and the understanding of the youth as sine qua non to growth, the King said through his ability to reach out Abuloma Chiefs would soon be bonafide members of the Port Harcourt Council of Chiefs and urged traditional rulers to be open in their dealings with the youth in particular and all people in general