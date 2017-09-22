Defunct Nigeria Airways’ Workers Protest Unpaid Entitlements …FG Releases N45bn

Some workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways have recently staged a peaceful protest at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos over delayed payment of their entitlements estimated at over N78 billion.

The Tide source reports that the protest, which started about 8.00 a.m., worsened the vehicular gridlock around the airport for over two hours.

The aggrieved workers of the defunct national carrier, which was liquidated by President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime in 2005, carried placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Pls, pay our severance benefits in full”, “We need our pay-off, not monthly pension”, and “Mr President, we prayed for your recovery every Friday since May 2017, among others.

Addressing journalists, Mr Sam Nzene, the Chairman, Nigeria Airways Chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, said it was unfortunate that the former workers were yet to receive their entitlements in spite of the President’s approval.

” We understand the funds are ready because bond was floated and the bond has since matured in June, but up till now, what we are saying is that nobody has called us for negotiations on the next line of action.

“By now, we should be working with the unit that has been mandated to pay us, but up till now they are doing the payment in secret.

“They do not want us to know. Even the aviation ministry is not so much in the know of what they are doing, so we want the President to please call those concerned to order.

“We are not seriously quarreling that we have not been paid, but that the union should be aware of what they are doing, so that we can equally tell our members to remain calm that we will get our money.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has approved N45 billion for the payment of the workers’ salary arrears. According to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval.