Buhari Back In London For Medical Check-Up

For the third time in the year, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, left for London, United Kingdom, where he would see his doctors.

Buhari addressed world leaders last Tuesday in New York at the 72nd session of UN General Assembly.

The president, who is supposed to see his doctors today, for a scheduled medical appointment will fly back to Nigeria after a check-up.

It is not clear when the President would return to Nigeria, as no specific timeframe was given for his medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

It would be recalled that a statement released by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina had said Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country.

The Tide reports that the last two visits of the President to the United Kingdom on medical check-up had elicited controversies from across diverse sections of the populace.

During the first visit, Buhari spent nearly 90 days out of the country while the last visit took off 105 days from his tenure.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has revealed the content of the conversation between him and President Donald Trump of the US in New York.

The US president hosted selected African heads of state last Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Buhari revealed that they discussed the US’ support for Nigeria, especially in the area of corruption and terrorism.