Wike’s Key Dev Projects In Ogoniland (2)

The immediate past administration in Rivers State deliberately abandoned the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality, denying them critical projects , necessary for the growth of the area.

When Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike campaigned in the area ahead of the 2015 General Elections, he committed himself to transforming the area and empowering the people through key projects.

Since 2015, Governor Wike has lived up to his promises, delivering on major projects across the four Local Government Areas that constitute Ogoniland.

The interventions of the Wike administration in Ogoniland have been principally in the area of Health, Road Infrastructure and Education.

Health

The ongoing completion of the Zonal Hospital in Khana Local Government Area is part of the State Government’s programme to reposition the State secondary health sector and ensure that Ogoni people have access to quality healthcare .

The construction of this medical facility was revived by Governor Wike after it was totally abandoned by the immediate past administration in the state.

The reconstruction of the General Hospital, Bodo City in Gokana Local Government Area has been completed, with the facility presently being equipped. This hospital like others in the state was in a sorry state at the time the Wike administration intervened.

Similarly, the Wike administration has completed the reconstruction of the General Hospital, Nchia in Eleme Local Government Area. These medical facilities have been upgraded to serve the people better.

Road Infrastructure

The dualisation of the Sakpenwa-Bori Road is one of the most economically viable projects of the Wike administration. This project cuts across Tai, Gokana and Khana Local Government Areas. It has progressed beyond the 60percent milestone of completion.

The new carriageway has reached Bori. Governor Wike while speaking during the Thanksgiving Service for PDP Candidates of the Rivers East Senatorial District in Bori, announced that the road will be commissioned as part of his administration’s third year anniversary. This modern highway will be fitted with street lights and other safety facilities for motorists.

The abandoned Kpopie-Bodo Road in Gokana Local Government Area has been completed and commissioned by the Wike administration. This important road connects different communities along the Gokana axis.

The Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road is progressing steadily. This road will connect Khana Local Government Area to Andoni and Opobo-Nkoro Nkoro. It is an ambitious project that will change the economic landscape of the area.

Education

This is another sector where the impact of Governor Wike is being felt across the four Local Government Areas of Ogoniland.

The Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori has been reconstructed with additional facilities such as laboratories and hostels built to improve the teaching and learning environment.

The State Government is reconstructing and furnishing selected Primary and Secondary schools in Ogoniland.

The schools include:

ELEME LGA

6- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT S.S. II, ALESA, ELEME PRIMARY, 4- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT S.S. II ALESA, ELEMEPRIMARY, 6- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.J.S.S. , ALESA, ELEME

GOKANA LGA

JSS: 6 CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT BODO CITY PRIMARY SCHOOL III, BODO PRIMARY

8 CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S. II YEGHE, GOKANA PRIMARY

8- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S. II IV BOMU, GOKANA LGA

PRIMARY 8- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S. III KEGBARA, GOKANA.

PRIMARY

6- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.J.S.S., BUA-YEGHE, GOKANA, JSS, 674 CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.J.S.S., B-DERE, GOKANA

Khana LGA

7- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S. II., KPEAN, KHANA, 6- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S. III, AKPORO SOGHO, KHANA,

4- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT STATE SCHOOL 1, KAANI-BABBE, KHANA,

9- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S II, BAEN, KHANA, 6 CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S. I, ZAAKPON, KHANA, 6 CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOL, LUUWA, KHANA, 8 CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S., GURE, 806 CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.S.S., KONO – BOUE, KHANA.

SS

6- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.J.S.S., UEGWERE-BOUE, KHANA, JSS 829- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.J.S.S., KPEAN, JSS.

TAI LGA

8-CLASSROOM BLOCK AT S.S. II BOTEM PRIMARY1334- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S. III, BUNU- TAI

PRIMARY

8 -CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.P.S. III, NONWA, 2- CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT G.J.S.S., KPITE.

JSS1

CLASSROOM BLOCKS AT C.J.S.S., NONWA, ALESA WATER PROJECT, ELEME.

This project was completed and commissioned as part of the governor’s first year in office. It is providing water to two communities.

Further Commitment To Projects Delivery

As a governor who exercises the mandate of the people, Governor Wike assured the Ogoni people that he will continue to deliver more projects for Ogoniland.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service for PDP Candidates of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, the governor maintained that he will fulfil all his campaign pledges before the end of the first term.

He said that the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality has transited into the era of projects and benefits from the Rivers State Government. According to him, under his watch, Ogoni people will no longer experience unfulfilled promises as was the case during the leadership of the APC.

Appreciation From Ogoni People

In a massive show of support and endorsement, thousands of Ogoni people trooped to Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday night (13th September, 2017) where they declared that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike deserved a second term.

The Ogoni supporters came all the way from Khana, Gokana, Eleme and Tai Local Government Areas of the state. They declared that they were impressed by the excellent performance of Governor Wike, especially his developmental projects in Ogoniland. In an interview, Senator Lee Maeba stated that the Ogoni people will stand with Governor Wike up till 2023, because he has shown commitment to the development of the area.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani said Ogoni people are grateful that the Wike administration has lived up to their expectations. Former Commissioner of Finance, Dr Fred Kpakol embarked on the Solidarity Visit to show that they are totally in support of Governor Wike.

He said: “Just to show that we are totally committed to Governor Wike with an undiluted support. We just want to show that we are massively behind him. We will sustain the support to check what happened in the past elections when we voted massively for the PDP and by the use of the gun, they took away our victory. It will never happen again. This is a show of support for Governor Wike, that we are behind him come 2019”.

Also speaking, former Commissioner of Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr John Bazia said the visit was a declaration that Ogoni was predominantly PDP.

“ This to a large extent will prove to the world that the election that was rigged was not in the best interest of Ogoni people. This solidarity visit is a confirmation that Ogoni people have decided to be with Governor Wike “, Dr Bazia said.

An Ogoni Woman Leader, Chief Priscilla Vikue said that the Ogoni people are for Governor Wike.

“We are for His Excellency, Governor Wike and we are always for him. We will forever be with him. This is a total decision. It will be replicated across Ogoniland “.

Addressing the Ogoni supporters, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured that his administration will enhance development in Ogoniland.

He said: “Be assured that I will implement all the projects I promised the people of Ogoni. I am overwhelmed by this show of support. This massive support is a show of your appreciation of what we have achieved.

“We will tackle issues of development on a loca government by local government basis. In this wise, I will meet with each of the four local government areas that make up Ogoniland “.

The governor said that the dialogue with the different Ogoni local government areas will lead to the implementation of projects on the peculiarities of each council.

Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

Simeon Nwakaudu