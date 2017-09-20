Recognise Aluu Stool, Monarch Urges RSG

The Nye-we-li of Aluu Kingdom in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers Sate, Eze Chituru Owokokpor has called for government recognition and upgrading of the Aluu Chieftaincy Stool to second class.

Eze Owokokpor who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said the move will ensure unity and stability in the Kingdom.

He also said that the development will lead to harmonious coexistence between indigenes and non- indigenes of Aluu Kingdom, thereby ensuring peace and stability in the community.

The paramount ruler, who regretted that Aluu is one of the few Kingdoms in Rivers State without government recognition of its stools, said that this has led to frustration among the people.

He said that the community which has no chieftaincy matter in court is desirous of government recognition of its stool.

The traditional ruler called for the completion of the Aluu road project complete the renovation of the Community Secondary School Aluu as well as embark upon the construction of modern market in the area.

Eze Owokokpor also called on Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) to embark on meaningful projects in the community.

The Aluu monarch used the occasion to call on the people to remain law- abiding and support the state government in the task of developing the state.