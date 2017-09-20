Ondo Athletes’ Performance Excites Commissioner

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ondo State, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, on Monday described the state contingent’s performance at the just-concluded National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin as satisfactory.

Yusuf-Ogunleye told newsmen in Akure that he was happy with the performance and was hopeful it would lead to greater feats for the state.

“Out of 34 states, we came third. I am satisfied with the performance of our athletes and coaches.

“We will, as a result of this, begin preparations for the next edition of the Games immediately,’’ he said.

Tidesports source gathered reports that Ondo State finished third with 12 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals, behind second-placed Akwa Ibom which had 16 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Delta won the games with 21 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals to retain the overall trophy.

Yusuf-Ogunleye further said the state would also prepare for other sports events by ensuring the training and re-training of coaches and athletes.

Reflecting on the National Youth Games, the commissioner described the games as a good concept, adding that it would help the country to discover talents at a very tender age.

He then suggested that the Games should be staged very often in order to continue to develop young athletes.

Yusuf-Ogunleye praised the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for ensuring the release of funds for the Games, saying he was happy that the athletes did not disappoint him (Akeredolu).