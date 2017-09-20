NOA Preaches Peace At Conflict Resolution Summit

The Rivers State Director

of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Oliver Wollugbom has called on Nigerians to do more to promote peace in the country.

Mr. Wollugbom who made the assertion during a Peace and Conflict Resolution Summit in Port Harcourt said that every Nigerian must work to promote peace in the country.

The NOA Director also urged for the strengthening of institution to promote peace in the country, adding that ethnic agitators in the country must ensure that their activities do not endanger the lives of other Nigerians.

Wollugbom particularly urged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to ensure that their activities were in line with the law of the land.

He further said that the National Orientation Agency was ready to partner with non-governmental organisations to promote peace in the society.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion, Omoni Ayo- tamuno also urged for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Ayotamuno, who is the Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) also condemned the invasion of the Abia State Press Centre by men of the Nigerian military.

The NUJ Chairman who described the invasion as an infringement on the rights of journalists said that the Nigerian military must allow journalists to carry out their constitutional duties.

Earlier, the Principal Peace Advocate and Executive Director of Advocacy for Community Peace And Conflict Resolution, Bishop Konel Offong said that the goal of the organisation is to engage people at all levels in dialogue that de-emphasises and condemns violence while promoting peace and nation-building. Bishop Offong said that the four cardinal points of the group are peace conference and enlightenment campaign on culture of peace in the society, embarking on community dialogue, recognising peace advocates, institutions and organisations preaching peace and national unity and carrying out humanitarian services.

Choko Precious, Umoh& Iniobong Eno