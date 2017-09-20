Navy Tests Fitness At Quarterly Route March

No fewer than 1,000 personnel of the Nigerian Navy, last Saturday trooped out in Lagos to observe the third quarterly energy-sapping route march to ensure fitness.

The Tide reports that the 10-kilometre route march, which began at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) Apapa, was aimed at keeping the personnel in shape for military duties.

The Tide also reports that the route march was the Nigerian Navy’s way of assuring the public of its commitment to its duty of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The route march, apart from ensuring fitness of the personnel for military duties, is aimed at fostering es-prit de corps and providing an avenue to prevent criminality in the command’s area of responsibility.

The personnel, who began the march after assembling at the parade ground as early as 6.00 a.m., marched as far as to the Costain Bus Stop, Lagos and came back to the command.

Rear Adm. Obi Ofodili, the Flag Officer Commanding NAVTRAC, congratulated the participants at the end of the exercise.

Ofodili, who was represented by the Acting Chief Staff Officer, Commodore Obi Egbuchulam, said that the route march showed that the navy was ready to serve the nation at all times.

“The essence of this route march is to keep fit mentally and physically and as you can see, there are no casualties,” he said.