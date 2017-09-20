Kogi Receives 25 Tractors To Boost Crop Production

The Kogi State Government says it has taken delivery of 25 tractors being the first batch of the equipment it ordered to boost mechanised farming in the state.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture,Mr Kehinde Oloruntoba, disclosed this at the monthly meeting of the Core Delivery Team (CDT) last the State Partnership for Agriculture (SPA) in Lokoja on Monday.

Oloruntoba, who was represented by Mr David Apeh, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, said the tractors would be distributed to various locations to aid farmers.

He said more tractors were being expected.

“As we all know we cannot rely on hoes and cutlasses alone to operate large farms and go into agriobusiness.

” If we want to cultivate large farms, we don’t expect our farmers to use hoes and cutlasses and that is why we are placing emphasis on modern equipment.

“We also have a programme of land clearing for farmers. Land clearing is a serious problem in the state and all over the country.

“Therefore, government must also place emphasis on that if we must produce massively,” Oloruntoba said.

The commissioner said that the state government had also rehabilitated five bulldozers with funds released when the administration came on board.

He said that Kogi was among the states to benefit from a World Bank/Federal Government $200million grant meant to boost production of crops in which it had a comparative advantage.

“The initial release is going to be $10 million and the state government has already acquired an office and appointed a coordinator for the programme.

“The governor is going to personally monitor the programme and emphasis will be on the production of rice, cassava and cashew.

“This is a joint World Bank and Federal Government programme and we are very serious about it. We are not going to fail,” he said.