IPOB Members’Il Be Prosecuted For Murder, Arson – Abia CP

The new Abia State Commissoner of Police, Mr Anthony Ogbizi has said that suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) recently arrested will be prosecuted for murder, arson and other related crimes.

Ogbizi disclosed this during a press briefing and parade of seven suspected members of IPOB at Ariaria police station in Aba.

He said following the proscription of IPOB by governors in the South East and its declaration as a terrorist group by Nigerian Army, anybody found with Biafran materials would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said that they would be prosecuted under the anti-terrorism Act to ensure they were properly dealt with.

Ogbizi, echoing what the army had earlier said, stressed that IPOB by their action had shown itself to be a “terrorist group” which must be dealt with as such.

He said that between September 10 and September 14 the Ariaria police station was attacked by suspected members of IPOB who destroyed everything at the station.

He said they came with petrol bombs which they used to gain entrance, destroyed properties and took three pump action guns.

“Even some policemen were seriously injured. In fact as I am talking to you, one of the injured police officer is dead. Doctors tried in vain to save his life.

“Now we have lost a soul and you know what it takes to train a police officer. You know the vacuum that creates. It takes a minimum of one year to train a police officer”, he said.

Ogbizi said they also destroyed property of lawful citizens too adding that their demonstration was not peaceful.

He also alleged that the group attacked a nearby bank to get money to acquire more weapons.

The police boss said about 30 IPOB members were arrested when they attacked soldiers at Isiala Ngwa and about 29 were arrested in Umuahia.

He said that suspected IPOB members also attacked military officers and the residences of Commissioner of Police and AIG Zone 9 in Umuahia.

Ogbizi said that the army recovered several exhibits including the coat of arms of Biafra from the suspects.

“As I am talking to you now information reaching me said they have started gathering at Nnamdi Kanu’s house”, he said.

Ogbizi called on the people to volunteer information on the whereabout of the Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

He denied the rumours circulating in the state that security agents have arrested Kanu’s father.