‘Ghana Still Dreams Russia 2018 W/Cup’

Ghana still nurse hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to striker Raphael Dwamena.

The Black Stars are very much outsiders to reach next year’s global showpiece, as they find themselves four points adrift of Group E leaders Egypt with just two rounds of matches to play.

They will first face Uganda in Kampala early next month, before wrapping up their campaign with a home clash against the Pharaohs in November.

Ghana will be hoping for Congo to do them a massive favour by denying Egypt a win when the teams meet in Alexandria next month.

“There is still hope for the team because we just need to believe that anything is possible by God and we have to take our chances in the two games left”, the FC Zurich forward is quoted by GHANA Soccernet.

“I was following the game against Congo in Kumasi but it’s football and because it didn’t go well. I believe we can still make it to Russia,” Dwamena concluded.