Federation Wants NSC To Register Muay Thai Sport

President of Muay Thai Federation in Nigeria, Comrade Paul Egonu has appealed to National Sports Commission (NSC) to facilitate the registration of the sports to enable it become a scoring sport and participate in the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF)

He revealed that the sports have been in existence for the past 15 years, adding that currently 28 states are actively practicing the sports at various categories in the country.

Comrade Egonu said these in an exclusive interview with Tidesports , at the weekend, Ilorin , shortly after the closing ceremony of the 3rd edition of National Youth Games(NYG).

“Mauy Thai is one of the combat sports that is recognized worldwide, I believe in Nigeria, they have misplaced it with other similar sports like Kickboxing or Taekwondo. But I want say clearly that Muay Thai is quite different from other combat because it is more interesting” Comrade Egonu said According to him, the federation has concluded plans to hold technical workshop for referees and championship next month in Ogun state.

“As I speak 26 states are actively practicing the sports, besides, we are also pushing hard for the registration. We have also concluded plans to organize Open championship and technical course in Delta State later this year” He stated.

Tonye Orabere