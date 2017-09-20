Excitement As Nigerian Editors Converge For 13th ANEC …Wike Assures Adequate Security, Rivers Hospitality

As more than 300 Editors converge in Port Harcourt, today, for the 4-day 13th Edition of the All Nigerian Editors’ Conference (ANEC), the top managers of news across the country have expressed excitement at their return to the Rivers State capital for the second consecutive year to brainstorm on issues of critical importance to the journalism profession and the nation’s democracy and economy.

This is the first time any state government would be hosting the cream of Nigerian Editors and other delegates from across the world to the annual ANEC back-to-back since the birth of Journalism’s Elite Club of Editors in the country.

The conference, which kicks off, today, with the review of the NGE Constitution, and themed, “Nigerian Media: Balancing Professionalism, Advocacy And Business”, will be declared open tomorrow by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at the Atlantic Hall of the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt at 10am.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Monday, Wike assured all delegates to the conference of adequate security before, during and after the event, saying that the Rivers State Government has made sufficient investment to improve the security architecture of the state.

He noted that the state government has made unrivalled arrangements for a hitch-free 13th ANEC.

The governor stated that the state was not only peaceful and safe for visiting Editors but also provides conducive melting pot for other visitors to explore the riveting business opportunities that abound in the state.

Wike charged the Editors to relish the overflowing Rivers hospitality by taking time out of their busy schedules to visit potential tourist attractions, recreational facilities and pro-people project sites executed by his administration across the state.

While wishing the visiting Editors a fruitful ANEC 2017, Wike promised to make the memories of the conference evergreen in their hearts and minds.

In her remarks, President of the Guild, Mrs Funke Egbemode said that all was now set for the largest gathering of Nigerian Editors, assuring that the 13th ANEC would mark a turning point in the annals of the Guild.

Egbemode said that issues lined up for discussion at the conference would reset the Guild’s focus and direction in the coming years, and wished all delegates safe journey to Nigeria’s Garden City.