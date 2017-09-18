Wike’s Allegations: Ex-DCP, Others Condemn IG’s Comments

A security expert and former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Rivers State Police Command, Dr. Mike Uche Chukwuma has condemned the reaction of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Abubakar Idris over the allegations by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike against the Commander of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Akin Fakolade and his unit.

Chukwuma, who made the condemnation in a live radio programme organised by Silverbird Communication in Port Harcourt, ‘View Point’, said no allegation should be viewed as secondary.

The former senior police officer said all matters should be viewed with great concern rather than try to push it under the carpet.

According to him, “All the inspector general police should have done should have been to raise a panel to investigate the allegation.”

He noted that the governor of a state and the commissioner of police were two officers who were in charge of security in the state, explaining that if the governor had raised such alarm, the IGP should have viewed it seriously.

He regretted that the two were not working in synergy, which was unnecessary since lives and properties of the people were at stake.

Also speaking, the former Special Adviser to the Governor, Barrister Chris Tamunoala and activist, Chief Jackson Omenazu advised that the issue of security should not be politicised.

The duo advised that the governor’s alarm should have been taken seriously.