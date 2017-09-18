Security Issues Take Centre Stage As Wike Warns Trouble Makers

Security attentions dominated activities in the Brick House last week as Governor Nyesom Wike made a state wide broadcast, Friday in response to the violent activities of the agitating Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in the state, particularly Oyigbo Local Government Area which led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Governor Wike who condemned the attacks in the broadcast said the state fully subscribes to Nigeria’s corporate existence and its indivisibility, hence, its resolve to support the unity of the nation and commitment towards actualising the collective aspirations for a just, inclusive and progressive nation.

He warned trouble makers, especially those bent on causing violence on others to steer clear of Rivers territory as the state government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any threat to peace and security in the state.

The Governor said, “Rivers State belongs to all those who live in it. We heartily welcome any Nigerian who wishes to reside and go about with his or her lawful businesses.

“Therefore, we shall not tolerate any attack by any group on other Nigerians living in Oyigbo or any other part of the state. We warn trouble makers, those who are bent on causing violence on others to steer clear of Rivers territory”.

He said in as much as Nigerians may share common concerns about the structural problems of the country, there was need to approach such concerns through dialogue and urged the Federal Government to initiate meaningful national dialogue to peacefully resolve the structural challenges that are threatening the nation’s stability and progress.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Governor Wike accused operatives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police of Perpetrating crimes, particularly armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

At a media briefing in Government House, the Governor expressed disappointment that while his administration had given more support than any other state in the country, to security agencies, some of the SARs officers were using exhibit vehicles to commit crimes.

He told newsmen that three officers of SARs penultimate Monday Kidnapped a man at Orazi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and that when the Inspector General’s Special Squad was contacted by relations of the victim, a man who turned out to be an officer of SARs was gunned down.

He lamented that several letters he had written against activities of the SARs in the state failed to attract the a desired response from the police hierarchy and that as Chief Security Officer of the State, he decided to let the world know about the involvement of SARs officers in kidnappings and robberies.

Wike alleged that SARs commander in the state, Akin, Fakorede was planted to sabotage his administration, discredit him and scare investors.

Governor Wike who earned the title, “Mr Project”, because of his passion for executing numerous people-oriented projects, was on tour of project sites to inspect ongoing work in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas on Thursday.

Among the projects inspected were Woji-Akpajo Bridge/Road, Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Creek Road, Produce House, Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty, Garrison-Trans Amadi-Elelenwo Road and National Industrial Court.

He gave indication that the projects would be delivered by the end of the year.

A large crowd of market women in Creek Road Market came out to cheer the governor and his entourage. They praised the governor for the projects in the area and said past administrations never showed such love and concern to them as done by Wike.

Wike who was touched by their level of appreciation to the efforts of his administration, lauded the crowd for the support and promised to build a new befitting market for them after the road project.

Activities got to a climax on Friday as Governor Wike swore in five new Commissioners and Seven Caretaker Committee Chairmen. The Commissioner were: Dr Fred Kpakol, Prof Roseline Konya, Shedrack Chukwu, Mrs Tonye Onyirinde and Hon Dum Dekor.

Chris Oluoh