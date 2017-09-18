Nigerians To Handle 50% Fabrication Projects For 10Cs

About 50 per cent of the fabrication and integration of topsides of the Floating, Production, Storage and Off loading (FPSO) vessels of Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited, (NAEL) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO)’s Zabazaba deepwater project and the Bonga South West Aparo (BSWA)’s deepwater project will be done by Nigerians as confirmed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The board noted that with the development the oil and gas sector is set to make a huge impact on the economy as the two multi national companies involved will substantially use local personnel and materials. The projects are the Zabazaba deepwater project being executed by NAE, in partnership with SNEPCO, on Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245, and the BSWA deepwater project being developed by SNEPCO.

The Local Content Monitoring Board, noted that major contractors bidding for Zabazaba submitted competitive cost and concrete plans for fabricate and integrate over 50 per cent of the FPSO topsides in-coming. The technical and commercial revaluations of bids for the Zabazaba main packages have been finalised by NCDMB and NAE and the submissions met the aspiration of maximising local content at the most competitive cost. The packages include the FPSO units, subsea, installation and rigs.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, confirmed the positive development, expressing optimism that the execution of Zabazaba would promote Nigerian content and impact the economy much more than previous deepwater projects.

He said the board carried out detailed scoping of the project to ensure that the targets exceed the accomplishments achieved on Total’s Egina Project.

According to him, for Egina, Six FPSO topside modules were fabricated in-country across some yards and will be integrated when the FPSO arrives at the SHI-MCI yard in Lagos later this year.